"Soybeans traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “SU ended near 13.26. Range was 13.18 to 13.45. Some talk of lower US supply offered support. Slow US soybean export demand offered resistance. Trade est. weekly US soybean exports sales near 200-750 mt vs 1,763 last week. US 2020/21 soybean export commit is near 2,272 mln bu. vs 1,647 last year.”
“November soybeans had an inside day of trading today and ended slightly lower in light volume trade,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “USDA announced this morning a sale of 122.2 tmt soybean cake and meal to Mexico for 2021/2022. Estimates for tomorrow’s export sales report are for 100-775 tmt soybeans, 150-600 tmt soymeal and 0-15 tmt soyoil.”