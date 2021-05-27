Expect more quiet trade as the markets head to a holiday weekend, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. Sobyeans have been lower for much of the overnight trade, but meal and oil prices are up slightly as of this morning, she said. “Technically the trends remain higher for July and November beans in spite of two weeks of lower closes,” Uhrich said.
Argentine growers have sold 19.4mln tonnes of soybeans from the current season, Total Farm Marketing said. “With farmers hoarding soybeans as a hedge against an anemic local peso, this year’s sales rhythm is slower than last year’s when, by this point in May, farmers had sold 23.2 mil tons of the oilseed.”