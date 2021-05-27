 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Expect more quiet trade as the markets head to a holiday weekend, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. Sobyeans have been lower for much of the overnight trade, but meal and oil prices are up slightly as of this morning, she said. “Technically the trends remain higher for July and November beans in spite of two weeks of lower closes,” Uhrich said.

Argentine growers have sold 19.4mln tonnes of soybeans from the current season, Total Farm Marketing said. “With farmers hoarding soybeans as a hedge against an anemic local peso, this year’s sales rhythm is slower than last year’s when, by this point in May, farmers had sold 23.2 mil tons of the oilseed.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The strong reversal in soybeans “may drag the complex down,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Widely scattered but light rainfall has been register…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Nearby Soybean futures saw a 36’2 cent price range, while the new crop Nov. contract traded a 30’6 cent range,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

“Soybean futures started out on a strong foot, at one point indicating that a corrective move to the downside was complete,” John Wesley Wills…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended mixed with new crop gaining on old,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly US soybean export remain slow. The…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures had “uneven trade,” despite being firm overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. With soybean oil stabilizing “This could be a bel…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For the week, nearby soybean futures ranged from 15.12 to 16.04. Favo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices are moving downward this morning, as most estimate U.S. soybean plantings near 80% complete versus the 54% average, Total Farm …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Argentine port workers are holding a 48-hour strike, after paralyzing agricultural exports from the country last week with an initial work sto…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybean export sales were fairly low last week, and the market is struggling to move higher right now. Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News