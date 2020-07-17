Soybeans have been trading on “renewed Chinese demand,” Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group said. “China has become a much more active buyer of Soybeans here in the U.S. and has promised to ramp up purchases in order to comply with commitments it made under the Phase One trade deal.” He did note that with no plans to negotiate a Phase 2 at the moment, China is staying a very active buyer in South America.
Soybeans are up to their highest point in a week, and saw gains for the fourth session in a row today, The Hightower Report said. “Positive momentum studies in the neutral zone will tend to reinforce higher price action,” they said.