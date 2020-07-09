“The soybean market traded higher on forecasts for additional dryness and heat units moving into the U.S. Midwest over the next 10 days,” Ami L Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional support from decent weekly export sales and position evening ahead of the USD report out tomorrow at 11 a.m.”
“Today’s gains were encouraging yet traders trimmed strong early morning gains, perhaps balancing positions by the end of today in front of tomorrows report,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Both bulls and bears have a solid argument with bulls maybe poised to win if weather turns warmer and drier.”