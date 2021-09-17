Analysts are looking ahead to start getting yield results to see how that will impact markets. “The soybean market closed lower, awaiting yield results,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…For the week – November Soybeans are down 2 ½; Soymeal down .30; Soyoil up .27. December soybean oil has dropped 16% from its summer highs.”
“Highs were hit on talk of lower US final soybean crop,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel that next week USDA could lower US soybean crop rating another 1 pct. Informa raised their estimate of the US 2021 soybean crop to 4,381 mln bu. vs USDA 4,374.”