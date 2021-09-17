 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Analysts are looking ahead to start getting yield results to see how that will impact markets. “The soybean market closed lower, awaiting yield results,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…For the week – November Soybeans are down 2 ½; Soymeal down .30; Soyoil up .27. December soybean oil has dropped 16% from its summer highs.”

“Highs were hit on talk of lower US final soybean crop,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel that next week USDA could lower US soybean crop rating another 1 pct. Informa raised their estimate of the US 2021 soybean crop to 4,381 mln bu. vs USDA 4,374.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Basis bids for soybeans shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast rose for a second straight day on Friday on improving demand, as grain exporte…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Chinese soybean imports expected to wane over the next three months from softening crush margins and ample supplies, according to Ami Heesch o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The Brazilian Ag Ministry extended the soy planting window from 110 days to 140 days, or until February in some states, citing increased seed …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans “have little reason to break out of their sideways to lower consolidation pattern today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Buyers and sell…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Much of this week’s choppy action was tied to talk about China’s soybean purchases. China’s crush margins are strong and many trade participan…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets are also slightly lower today with “near-record yields” expected, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News