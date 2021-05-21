The strong reversal in soybeans “may drag the complex down,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Widely scattered but light rainfall has been registered for the newly planted row crops,” they said. "Looking ahead, temps look to warm up in the north which will be welcomed by most growers.”
Yesterday’s lower close came on “choppy and two-sided trade,” The Hightower report said, as sluggish exports and bearish weather weigh on the soybean market. “Producer selling of soybeans has been active recently, and this may have added extra commercial selling for meal as crushing plants absorbed the extra soybean purchases.”