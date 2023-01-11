People are also reading…
"Soybeans are trading higher as weather forecasts differ over potential rains in Argentina, and a soybean flash sale was reported this morning,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The European models are calling for a drier Argentina forecast while American models are calling for more rain… US soybean export commitments are at 1.61 bb so far for 22/23 and are 5% higher than a year ago.”
“Soybean futures closed higher through August 23 and then lower beyond that,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Strength in the meal market helped prop up soybean futures but a lower soybean oil futures capped any gains. This morning we had a sale of 124,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations as business out of the gulf is still active for the U.S.”