USDA’s Brazil attaché office increased its estimate for the country’s soybean crop to 153 million metric tons, which is mostly in line with other estimates out there, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Their old estimate of 148.5 was well below the vast majority of the public and private projections.
The soybean market was lower overnight with the meal market down around $2 per ton and the bean oil market mixed. said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. March soymeal failed to break through last week’s high, the contract high of $479, yesterday and has faded lower since testing it.