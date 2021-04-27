There has been continued dryness in Brazil and cold weather in the Midwest, meaning the market is building in a weather premium, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “Weather scares like we’ve seen this month will continue to elevate the market until we know much more about the U.S. corn and bean crops just now going in the ground.”
“Higher U.S. domestic basis and concern about summer weather is helping push futures to new highs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Fundamentals for beans and soyoil support the trend.”