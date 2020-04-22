Soybeans continued the “Turnaround Tuesday rally” overnight, with prices 4 to 6 cents higher this morning thanks to chart-based buying, reported Brugler Marketing & Management this morning.
As for the current crop, there is concern that soybeans planted in Kentucky may have frost damage, however, it’s too early to know, said Jim Wagner who sees beans going 6 to 8 cents higher.
However, the competition is harvesting quickly. Argentina’s dryness has helped farmers speed collection of this season’s soybean crop before heavy rains are expected next week which will likely create harvesting delays for the world’s top exporter of soymeal livestock feed, Allendale said.