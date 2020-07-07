“Soybean traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services said. “Fact September soybean futures tested the 200 day moving average and failed offered resistance. Concern about China buying pace of US soybean also offered resistance. US Midwest weather forecast remains uncertain.”
“Lacking are big purchases from China yet wording from trade officials continues to suggest china will be fulfilling phase one of the trade agreement,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The current reality is they have not stepped up to the plate in a big enough way. Weather will be the dominant factor in the days and weeks ahead.”