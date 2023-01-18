People are also reading…
“Soybeans ended lower today as rain and huge production estimates in South America weighed on futures,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybean oil did still manage to close higher… Soybean spreads also held strong. However, November soybeans appear to have broken a “head and shoulders” chart pattern to the downside.”
“There were no export announcements today, this following yesterday’s weaker than expected Dec-22 NOPA crush report,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The weaker crush is largely blamed on winter weather around the Holidays. Despite the lower crush, oil stocks were above expectations with implied monthly demand being the lowest in 15 months.”