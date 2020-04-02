May soybeans closed down 4 cents at $8.58 ¾, while July beans closed down 3 ¼ cents at $8.64. Hightower says bean meal and oil prices “extended their second quarter pullback with moderate losses” Thursday. However, bean oil did find some interest and was able to post a modest gain.
Stewart-Peterson says while many long-term fundamentals look supportive for soybeans, “there are reports that Argentina port facilities are beginning to return to full operations is a short-term negative force. The Brazilian real is still pushing to new lows.”