The soy complex traded lower on ideas the three week-long strike in Argentina could be on the cusp of a resolution. There is a meeting scheduled for tomorrow to try and come to a workable solution with the union members, according to CHS Hedging.
Signs of a counteroffer for disgruntled South American workers prompted a wave of long liquidation which might have been accentuated by funds deciding to bank profits ahead of year end, according to The Hightower Report. The market drafted little support from the pair of U.S. exporters’ announced sales of soybeans totaling 233,700 tons and 125,000 tons.