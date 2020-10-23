“Soybean prices were firmer on demand, spillover strength in the products and thought to have gotten a boost from options expiration today,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “First Notice Day for November futures is Oct. 30 with all longs being reported after the close on the 29th.”
“November soybeans traded 4 cents lower on the session, but it is still an inside trading day,” ADM Investor Services said. “Talk of better weather for South America plus a lack of new buying interest from China are seen as short-term negative forces. Technical indicators are extremely overbought.”