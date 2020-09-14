Nov beans flat to up 12¾ overnight, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. The rally continues to be supported by strong buying interest from China, with frost concern in the Dakotas and Canada added to the mix. However, futures have backed well off their overnight highs.
Private exporters during reported export sales on Friday to the USDA of 222,000 metric tons of soybeans to Unknown this marketing year, Allendale said. There was an additional 262,000 metric tons of soybeans to China during this marketing year as well.