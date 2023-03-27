People are also reading…
Overnight, China’s No2 soybeans were up 8 ¾, soymeal up 0.80, and soyoil up 54. Malaysian palm oil futures were up 64 ringgits. However, here May soybeans were down 5 to up 4 ½ overnight with beans up just a hair and holding Friday’s rally and May futures are still down over 40 cents from where they started last week, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Old crop soybeans and meal appear to have put in at least a short-term low. The extreme oversold condition after the selloff of the last two weeks plus expectations of a sharp drop in meal production in the months just ahead may help support the market over the near term, The Hightower Report said today.