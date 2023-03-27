Related to this story

“The soy complex fell sharply again in large part due to funds liquidating their long positions but harvest in Brazil and possible demand issu…

“The soy complex got thumped from fund long liquidation in beans and meal,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices keep on the defensive …

Prices drew pressure from expectations for a ginormous soybean crop out of Brazil. Agroconsult raised their production estimate from 153.0 mmt…

The trend for May and November soybeans is lower on bearish pressure from the meltdown of soy prices in China, Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging sai…

“The soybean market opened lower in light of a record harvest going on in Brazil,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional…