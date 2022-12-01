People are also reading…
“Soybean and soy oil futures felt the bottom drop out from under them today with the news from the EPA,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The proposal for 2023 came in at 2.82 bln gallons, 2024 at 2.89 bln gallons, and 2025 at 2.95 bln gallons. News around the new peso exchange rate in Argentina indicates that farmers have sold 1.2 MMT of soybeans in last week.”
“Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soyoil closed done the daily limit. Synthetic is trading down another 108 points. Weekly US soybean exports were near 25 mln bu. Season to date exports are 1,370 mln vs 1,365 last year. Some feel USDA could eventually lower US exports 50-100 mln bu.”