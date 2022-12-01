 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“Soybean and soy oil futures felt the bottom drop out from under them today with the news from the EPA,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The proposal for 2023 came in at 2.82 bln gallons, 2024 at 2.89 bln gallons, and 2025 at 2.95 bln gallons. News around the new peso exchange rate in Argentina indicates that farmers have sold 1.2 MMT of soybeans in last week.”

“Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soyoil closed done the daily limit. Synthetic is trading down another 108 points. Weekly US soybean exports were near 25 mln bu. Season to date exports are 1,370 mln vs 1,365 last year. Some feel USDA could eventually lower US exports 50-100 mln bu.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybeans are trading on spillover weakness in the soyoil and crude oil markets, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Soybeans

Soybean futures could be higher on talk that China Central Bank is putting money into housing market and cutting reserve requirements by 50 ba…

Soybeans

The soybean market is trading higher this morning on Chinese demand optimism and weather concerns of dryness in Brazil and Argentina, Ami Hees…

Soybeans

“Soybean futures were about the only bright spot in grain markets today with futures up double-digits,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…

Soybeans

Soybeans and bean oil continue to move higher today from yesterday’s momentum of OPEC’s discussed production cuts which has given crude a bump…

Soybeans

Soybean futures remain in the middle of a trading range between 14.00-14.550 SF. Bulls feel dryness in Argentina and Southern Brazil plus good…

Soybeans

“Soybean futures rose once again today and we’re seeing multi-month highs,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Meal saw sharp gains as well…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are trading higher on concerns of ongoing dryness in Brazil and Argentina, CHS Hedging said. Expect a “slightly firmer tone” t…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News