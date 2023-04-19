People are also reading…
“The soybean market finished the day near the lows as the market weakened toward the close of the session,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Nearby contracts were trading higher for a short time today but pull back down.”
“Egypt reportedly purchased 35k mt of vegetable oil in a tender today,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Likely a mix of sunflower and soybean oil. Brazil’s soybean exports are expected to reach 15.15 mmt in April, up from last week’s forecast of 13.7 mmt. If realized it would be the 2nd highest export volume ever for any month.”