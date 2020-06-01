China purchased 20 million to 25 million bushels of soybeans for fall delivery form Brazil at a price nearly 35 cents per bushels higher than U.S. prices, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “China is preparing for a problem with the U.S.,” he said.
USDA’s soybean crush report will be released this morning at 11 CDT. Trade is looking for April soy crush at 182.5 million bushels (171.6 mb last year, 192.1 mb last month). Oil stocks expected to advance 204 million lbs. to 2.736 billion lbs. (2.532 billion lbs. last month – 2 year high), Allendale reported.