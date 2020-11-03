“The soybean market is trading higher this morning after harvest progress was reported below analyst’s expectations,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said this morning. Her outlook for today is higher trading due to slower than expected harvest progress and expectations of lower U.S. soybean yields.
“News or confirmation that the U.S. is loading a vessel of 38,000 tons of U.S. soybeans for shipment to Brazil along with a surge in palm oil of over 3% overnight are factors to support the impressive rally,” The Hightower Report said.
Soybeans showed double digit increases overnight, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. “Overnight buying interest has the soybean board 8 to 12 cents per bushel higher,” Burgler said this morning.