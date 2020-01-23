Soybeans haven’t been as friendly as corn, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, as lows have accelerated selling pressure. Contracts are approaching lows that the market hit before the announcement of a Phase 1 China deal. He said this could be a buying opportunity, but if prices linger in this area, there could be a further break.
The soybean complex is continuing to step back as supportive news continues to elude traders, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “News of Chinese purchases are not expected until sometime after their Lunar New Year holiday this week,” she said, but noted there has been no confirmation of that.