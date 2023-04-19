People are also reading…
The U.S. soybean crush jumped to a 15-month high and the second highest level for any month on record in March, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released this week. NOPA, which account for around 95% of soybeans crushed in the United States, say it was the largest monthly crush since a record-setting amount in December 2021, ADM Investor Services said today.
A UAE investment company is investing $2.4 billion in a renewable diesel and SAF biofuel refinery in the state of Bahia, Brazil. Existing infrastructure will be used and production is expected to start in 2026, with a capacity of 1 billion liters/year, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. Meanwhile, here he noted, it was a “quiet overnight for soybeans with a weaker trend.”