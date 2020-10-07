The U.S. sold another 5 million bushels of beans to an unknown destination which was probably a European buyer, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. “It will be interesting when China re-opens on Thursday night our time if the wires are filled with new sales of corn and beans to them just in time to see the new yield numbers from the USDA,” he said.
Brazil soybean exports in October were seen dipping down to only 1.911 million metric tons, according to the export association, Anec. This would be down from their 3.945-ton estimate for September. Even after noting October is typically a lower export month, this is quite low, according to Allendale.