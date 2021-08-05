 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Soybean markets were higher as there are tightening supplies and export demand saw improvement Thursday, CHS Hedging said. “Weekly export sales were in-line with what the trade was expecting and there was a decent flash sale announced by the USDA this morning,” they said.

“On top of the weekly sales report, exporters announced the sale of 300,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destination,” The Hightower Report said, leading to additional support in soybeans. “There are continued concerns that the soybean fields may miss out on rains next week which could show some deterioration with a generally warm and dry forecast for the next two weeks helped to support.”

