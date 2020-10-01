Soybeans started the morning up 9 cents and there seems to be enough uncertainty ahead to spark more buying even though fund traders already hold a massive net long position, The Hightower Report said this morning.
“Harvest will gain momentum as weather looks good for most of the Midwest over the next couple of weeks,” according to Stewart-Peterson.
Soybean export sales, reported by the USDA this morning, came in at 2,591,200 MT which is above the top end of trade estimate of 1.5 million to2.5 million MT, Ami Heesch of ADM Investors said this morning.