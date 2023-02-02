Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybeans are up, in part, on hope for more export sales to China economy as its economy is recovering, but also the concern that it can fill m…

Soybeans

Brazil’s Deral expects the Southern state of Paran will yield 20.7 MMT of soybeans via their most recent forecast. That is down by 3% citing t…

Soybeans

Soybeans futures are lower as Argentina rains could be offering resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services, said today. 

Soybeans

Soybeans had a quiet trading overnight “with deferred contracts stronger,” CHS Hedging said. They noted that calendar spreads are correcting.

Soybeans

“Soybeans were higher led by the March contract finishing 21 cents higher while the November contract was only 7 ¾ cents higher as it struggle…