People are also reading…
Argentina reduced its estimate for the country’s soybean crop to 36 million metric tons, which is way below USDA’s official estimate of 45.5 million tons, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The office cited dry weather and high temperatures in the last months of 2022. The Argentina soybean number is the surprising and friendly thing, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
New-crop bean prices are showing the most weakness on the board as concerns remain for bean demand as China isn’t being mentioned as a buyer this week since re-opening after last week’s Lunar New Year, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.