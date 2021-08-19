 Skip to main content
Soybeans

USDA has reported flash sales of soybeans for 10 consecutive days, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

“The streak sounds very impressive and a lot of people are hanging their hats on this and arguing that this is a bullish deal, but it is not,” he said. “It’s routine business. The sales are too small.”

Soybean futures are weaker again this morning, pressured by soybean oil as the global edible oil prices have dropped sharply over the past few days and good chances of rain over dry areas in the U.S., said Brian Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

