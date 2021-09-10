 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans also started lower then bounced back.

“November soybeans traded down to their 200-day moving average immediately after the report was released, but like corn, found good buying there and formed a key reversal higher,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Bulls would like to see follow-through action next week.”

“Soybeans and soymeal ended higher on light profit taking,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Going into the USDA report, spec traders were short looking for higher U.S. and world soybean supplies. That is what the USDA gave them, but U.S. stocks are still relatively low.”

