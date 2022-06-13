Soybeans are down around 20 cents overnight with soybean meal and oil down more than 1%. Crude oil is down over $2 per barrel overnight, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
From the Friday WASDE report, USDA set global 2022-23 soybean numbers as 395.37 MMT of output, with 100.46 MMT of carryout. USDA lifted Brazil’s 21/22 production by 1 MMT, compared to the 300k MT expected cut. Argentina’s 21/22 output was figured as 43.4 MMT, up by 1.4 from May on better yields. Global old crop carryout was 86.15 MMT, compared to 85.2 MMT last month.