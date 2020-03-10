Beans saw some gains over night after a “terrible-looking” technical day yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. They noted the market appears to be oversold by some accounts, but South American weather concerns are minimal so “it is a challenge to argue higher bean prices.”
As with corn, farmer selling interest is extremely low in soybeans after dropping nearly 20 cents in some contracts yesterday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. Expect a firmer soybean market today, “finding support from stronger energy and equity markets.”