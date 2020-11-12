“The ink on our US numbers are drying, so focus will shift to weather patterns in Brazil for direction,” said Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Soybean oil is hot, as is the crush, John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning. “Nothing with change that until we get more supply from S. America,” Payne said.
Soybean prices are not sure where their new price should be, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said this morning.
“Money flow will be the biggest catalyst for us in the near term, along with weather and crop development in South America,” Blue Line Futures said this morning.