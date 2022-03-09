A steady dose of U.S. soybean sales have helped prop up the soy market in recent sessions. In addition, Ag Rural made a downward revision to its Brazilian soybean crop estimate to 122.80 million metric tons from USDA’s estimate of 134 million tons, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Brazil’s soybean harvest is near 50%, and rains in Brazil and Argentina should be stabilizing the crops.
China was announced as a buyer of another 4.8 million bushels of old crop-beans, an unknown (probably China) bought 4.6 million bushels of new crop with the Philippines buying 7 million bushels of 2022-23 wheat. The daily sales show the ongoing switch of demand to the U.S., said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.