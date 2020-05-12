Overnight trading has the bean market 1 to 2 cents higher ahead of USDA’s S&D updates, according to Brugler Marketing. Soybean futures ended the Monday session with 2 1/4 to 3 3/4 cent gains. Soybean meal futures had closed 40 to 50 cents/ton lower. Soybean oil futures were firmer yesterday with losses of 4 to 5 points.
Traders will look for confirmation of the rumored 1 million metric tons of soybeans that China booked for late summer delivery, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. Although encouraging, there is still speculation if China can meet its requirements for Phase 1.