“January soybeans also gapped lower overnight and extended their losses during the session, led lower by a weak soyoil market,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “January Soybean Oil was down 2.57 cents/lb to $.7210, the lowest close since November 1 and almost touching its 20-day moving average.”
“Beans have given back their gains from yesterday where news of the missile strike caused all grains to rally, but as the dust has settled, so have bean prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Soybeans are not typically sensitive to news regarding the war so it is unsurprising that prices moved back to their levels from early yesterday.”