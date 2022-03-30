 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybean futures are back in the black through the morning action, though gaining 5 1/2 to 8 3/4 cents. Meal and oil futures are also firming. Soy markets were weaker on Tuesday, following the broad commodity selloff, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

USDA reported a flash sale of old-crop soybeans to China Friday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “It’s normal to see old-crop sales this …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Oilseeds were lower as the palm and bean oil prices fell with the lower crude oil market, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The weekly export sales report showed demand below 500,000 tons for Soybeans and negative net sales for Soybean Oil, according to Jack Scovill…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soy markets are higher this morning as “good demand for beans” have been helping support prices, CHS Hedging said. However, crude oil turned l…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There were no major weather changes for either the United States or South America as bean harvest in Brazil is benefitting from some dry weath…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans will hope for a relief rally heading into Thursday’s Report,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. Soymeal was the “weak leg” of the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The oilseeds were higher as bean oil rose on the sharp increases in crude oil, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

The May contract is continuing to bump against resistance, Total Farm Marketing said. Chinese futures showed soybeans were down overnight, but…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean future markets are lower as products are mixed, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. Export sales were underwhelming, coming in below…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans were lower on talk of lower U.S. and South American export prices, according to ADM Investor Services. Soy oil is on the defensive du…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News