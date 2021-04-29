 Skip to main content
There is talk of higher U.S. soybean acres this year, above what the USDA estimate was, creating resistance in the new crop contracts, Total Farm Marketing said. “April is historically an uncommon time for beans to put in their highs,” they said. Since 1973, the November contract’s annual highs have only been in April twice, with it never happening after 1986.

Some of that talk is coming from the president and CEO of ADM, who said they expect nearly 5 mln more acres that was estimated by the USDA, John Payne of Daniels Trading said.

