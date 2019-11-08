This WASDE report will see the results of a resurvey of Minnesota and North Dakota acres, which may show a drop in harvested acres, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said.
The trade headlines about rolling back tariffs, and having some of that confirmation “walked back” after the close makes for difficult trading, especially in soybeans, Blue Line Futures said. “The bulls need to see consecutive closes back above $9.40-9.41 ½,” they said. “This could spark a swift move towards recent highs, $9.53-9.59 ½.”
Exports: This morning the USDA reported the sale of 270,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations for the current marketing year.