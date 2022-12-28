People are also reading…
“Continued concern about Argentina dryness, along with rumors of China buying interest, helped spur gains today,” CHS Hedging said. “November new crop futures traded the highest price since June.”
“Export demand has been strong, and crush margins remain historically high, keeping domestic demand firm,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Argentina previously had rain forecasted through today and tomorrow, but forecasts changed, and very little rain fell. Temperatures are nearing 100 degrees.”