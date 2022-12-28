 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“Continued concern about Argentina dryness, along with rumors of China buying interest, helped spur gains today,” CHS Hedging said. “November new crop futures traded the highest price since June.”

“Export demand has been strong, and crush margins remain historically high, keeping domestic demand firm,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Argentina previously had rain forecasted through today and tomorrow, but forecasts changed, and very little rain fell. Temperatures are nearing 100 degrees.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Higher trade is expected in soybeans as well, as China demand is expected to move higher in light of COVID restrictions easing. South American…

Soybeans

Soybean traders are watching rain forecasts in Argentina. “Soybeans were lower on the day as rains are expected in Argentina this weekend,” Br…

Soybeans

BAGE reports the total area in Argentina to be seeded with soybeans this 2022-23 season could fall by 200,000 hectares (494,000 acres) if rain…

Soybeans

Soybean crush margins are lower as Chinese COVID cases are on the rise, ADM Investor Services said. “It is raining in Argentina. Some forecast…

Soybeans

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reported 61% of the soy area has been planted – trailing last year’s pace by 18% points. The exchange mention…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News