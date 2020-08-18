In a directional change, soybeans have followed yesterday’s double- digit gains with 1 to 2 cent losses this morning, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
November soybeans are down slightly this morning, but soybean oil is up this morning, said Ryan Kebrantds of Hedging.
Prices are taking a little breather after the support for the commodity sector yesterday, said Mike Lung of Allendale.
While the sharp range up in soybean prices yesterday would not seem to be fully supported by classic fundamentals, “a certain amount of technical momentum should keep the bear camp honest, especially in the face of bearish U.S. weather,” The Hightower Report said today. “Fortunately, a fresh low in the U.S. dollar could facilitate even more Chinese purchases ahead.”