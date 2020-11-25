This morning soybeans have diverged positively versus corn prices perhaps from the latest confirmation of strong Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans which were almost 3 times the level seen in October 2019 continue to lift prices, The Hightower Report said.
China imported 3.4 MMT of soybeans from the U.S. in October, almost triple the 1.147mmt they imported last October, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging also noted this morning.
Warren’s outlook or the day is for “buyers to keep showing up on price weakness, but few would be surprised by a correction to overbought conditions at any time.”
“It feels like we will get a breakout above $12 at some time,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said today.