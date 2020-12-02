The recent rise in the soybean markets cam in large part due to exports, William Moore of Price Futures said. However, this has encouraged “profit taking” and liquidation in the markets, he said, but a possible COVID-19 vaccine “is good for all markets!”
“Bouts of profit taking, and fund long liquidation were noted throughout the session,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Sizable fund length in the soybeans leaves the market vulnerable to additional selling. Prices drew underlying support from domestic crusher demand.”