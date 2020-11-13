Soybeans bounced back on Friday. “The soy complex bounced higher on strong demand for US beans, tightening US stock and renewed buying interest after a couple days of weaker prices,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices continued to be supported from ongoing dryness in South America.”
“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “After this week’s USDA numbers and following sharp rally in prices funds reduced their net longs. Lack of new news about new China buying and increase US farmer selling weighed on prices. Record weekly US soybean exports last week and good weekly US export sales offered support.”