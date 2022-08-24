People are also reading…
Soybean futures are higher as Day 2 of the Pro Farmer Tour produced some disappointing results, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
The Pro Farmer Crop Tour this week is indicating that the U.S. crop will not be as large as forecast and U.S. crop ratings are slipping, The Hightower Report said today. “Traders have been pricing in a record U.S. yield, but soybeans rated good/excellent fell 1% this past week and were 3% below the 10-year average,” The Report said.