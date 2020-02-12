Yesterday provided a “friendlier than expected report” to soybeans, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. “Futures still turned weaker as all eyes are on South America production and Chinese purchases,” he added.
Chinese soy import expectations were increased by 3 mln tonnes, while old crop U.S. soy export demand was upped by 50 mln bushels. “Bulls are disappointed January’s signing of the US-China Phase One agreement did not change 2019/20 crop supply and demand by much,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “In fact, the coming 20/21 supplies will dwarf any potential Chinese demand increases at this rate.”