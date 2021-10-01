Soybeans futures are still trying to recover from USDA’s Sept. 1 stocks estimate of 256 million bushels, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some raised their U.S. 2021-22 soybean carryout to 300 million bushels versus USDA September’s 185 million. No previous USDA stocks report showed the higher supply.
Soybeans traded in a very narrow range overnight, and are currently ½ to 1 ½ cents lower to begin the new month, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Soybeans gave back all of their pre-report gains on Thursday and ended the session 21 to 28 cents in the red. They traded at the lowest price since June 17.