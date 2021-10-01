 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybeans futures are still trying to recover from USDA’s Sept. 1 stocks estimate of 256 million bushels, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some raised their U.S. 2021-22 soybean carryout to 300 million bushels versus USDA September’s 185 million. No previous USDA stocks report showed the higher supply.

Soybeans traded in a very narrow range overnight, and are currently ½ to 1 ½ cents lower to begin the new month, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Soybeans gave back all of their pre-report gains on Thursday and ended the session 21 to 28 cents in the red. They traded at the lowest price since June 17.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans are mixed this morning as concerns eased over U.S. exports and the global economy on Thursday. However, talk the Chinese were buying …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Strong price action and yield reports around 50.2 bushels per acre, “would suggest that unless significant increases in yield or tomorrow’s fi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Export news is expected to continue supporting the soybean market, but the USDA reports today are expected to be neutral toward the commodity,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Trade in soybeans is expected to be sideways on harvest pressure, Patti Uhrich, of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

The soybean market is stuck in sideways and choppy action, Total Farm Marketing said. “The stalled rally in corn allowed bean prices to ease,”…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Today’s soybean action is showing that the higher crop and stocks estimates may mean a revised 2021 soybean crop could be increased, ADM Inves…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Concern about China closing soybean crushing plants is causing uncertainty in the soybean market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Also concern in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Concern around China temporarily closing soybean crushing plants continues – it’s unknown how long they will be shut down, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market higher was modestly higher finding support from the edible oil market while the soymeal market was pressuring soybeans,” B…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The market is waiting for the Gulf to get back up and running to potentially see increased US soybean sales, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News