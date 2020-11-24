“Soybean opened sharply lower on rumors that China crushers had cancelled 2-5 US soybean cargoes or switched the cargoes to Brazil,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lack of confirmation offered support near session lows. Rain over the next 5 days in Argentina and rains early next week across south Brazil also offered resistance.”
“Soybean prices opened lower on a bout of profit taking after several days of making new contract highs in the soybeans, soymeal and soyoil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was chatter about possible Chinese cancellations which pressured the market overnight. Prices did manage to snap back from overnight lows by the close.”