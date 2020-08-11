“Soybean edged higher,” ADM Investor Services said. “US announced a small new crop soybean sale to China. Some now estimate that China has bought 12 mmt of US new crop soybeans to date or 440 mil bu. USDA is estimating that US 2020/21 soybean exports will increase 400 mil bu from this year. Still a large US 2020 soybean crop could still increase US 2021/21 carryout.”
“Soybean prices finished slightly higher ahead of tomorrow’s USDA yield and production update,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from mostly favorable weather and improving conditions as reflected in yesterday’s conditions report. The products were weaker with oil prices down in sympathy with rival oil markets (such as Palm oil).”