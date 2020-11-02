Analysts estimate that the USDA will report 5.140 million metric tons of soybeans crushed for September on today’s fats and oils report, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.
USDA September soybean crush report will be released this morning, Allendale said. Trade is looking for 171.3 million bushels (174.6 million last report and 162.3 million last year). Soy oil stocks are estimated at 1.826 billion pounds (86 million pounds over USDA’s October forecasts for end of 2019-20 and U.S. soy oil end stocks of 1.740 billion pounds).