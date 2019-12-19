John Payne of Daniels Trading expects the markets to do today what they did yesterday – “trade in a tight boring range, above the weekly lows.” He says, “Buying the bean break this morning isn't a horrible idea, in my opinion.”
On the positive side, U.S. export sales were 1,430,600, coming in a little higher than expectations of 950,000-1.4 million, Lardy said.
Traders have also indicated that China has purchased two additional soybean cargoes this week after receiving a new tariff free quota, Lardy said.